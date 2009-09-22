Bing's Slow Growth Continues

Microsoft’s Bing search engine grew its share of the U.S. market for its third month in a row, according to comScore.

Bing represented 9.3% of searches in August, up from 8.9% in July and 8.0% in May, according to comScore.

That’s moving in the right direction, and represents 16% market share growth from May. But given how much Microsoft has been promoting and advertising Bing — this is supposed to be its biggest, best-possible shot at a search engine — it’s hard to call this a huge success.

Factoring in the growth of the overall search market — 19.2% year-over-year in August — that means Microsoft’s core search volume increased 31.9% year-over-year in August, up from 15.6% year-over-year growth in July.

Meanwhile, Google’s share dropped a hair to 64.6% of the market in August, down slightly from 64.7% in July and 65.0% in May. (Google has lost less than 1% of its market share since May.)

Yahoo remained flat at 19.3% and Ask.com at 3.9%. AOL dropped to 3.0% in August, down from 3.1% in July.

