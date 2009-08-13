Bing's Paid Click Share Is Up 44% Since June -- Report

Microsoft’s share of paid clicks is up 44% since the beginning of June, according to search marketing firm Efficient Frontier. That’s the month Microsoft launched its re-branded search engine, Bing.



EF: We last reported a 13% increase in paid click share for Microsoft. Our data now shows that as of the first week in August, Bing has lifted their click share 44% since the beginning of June.

They did particularly well in both the Travel and Finance categories showing an 11% and 22% click share lift in these categories. Microsoft’s new category focused Bing features may have helped them capture more of the seasonal summer travel searching and the additional query volume related to the stock market recovery. Furthermore, the announcement of the Yahoo!/Microsoft deal may have promoted additional searches on Bing as users check out for themselves the new service.

Be careful reading too much into this data. It’s just from one source, and besides, Efficient Frontier does most of its business with very large advertisers. Bing could have more or less paid click market share from mum and Pop advertisers, which make up most of rival Google’s business.

