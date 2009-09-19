Bingle: Bing and Google Results Combined

Can’t make up your mind between Bing and Google (GOOG)? With Bingle, you can use both at once:



Entering a query on Bingle generates side-by-side search results on both Bing and Google. The site’s creator, Joshua Buss, a 26-year-old Unix administrator in Chicago, said he came up with the idea when he was working on a project that involved displaying sets of information together.

“When I first heard about Bing and how good it was supposed to be, I knew I should make something that would let me use it at the same time as Google,” he said. “Otherwise, my reliance on Google meant I’d never give Bing a fair shot.”

Within eight hours of the Microsoft site’s launch, he had created a basic version of the Bingle site.

As you can see from our screenshot, Bingle is the first hit for ‘bingle’ on Google. So far, it isn’t getting the same love from Microsoft (MSFT).

Say the heck with Google and Bing and try Bingle >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.