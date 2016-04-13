A man just beat the binge-watching world record with a 94-hour TV marathon

HBO ‘Game of Thrones’ was one of the shows Alejandro ‘AJ’ Fragoso watched to break the TV binge-watching marathon record.

Alejandro “AJ” Fragoso now holds the world record for longest TV binge-watching marathon at 94 hours.

A Brooklyn resident, Fragoso broke the record in Manhattan on Tuesday as part of a stunt sponsored by multimedia software company CyberLink to promote its content system PowerDVD 16, according to Variety.

He was able to break the record by watching 94 back-to-back hours of “Game of Thrones,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Battlestar Galactica,” “Twilight Zone,” “Bob’s Burgers,” and “Adventure Time”

Previously, the TV binge-watching record was 92 hours, held by five Austrians at an LG Electronics Austria event in March 2016.

Originally, three people started the latest feat, but Fragoso was the last to endure the challenge.

How does he explain his win? He credited his Mediterranean diet, as well as frequent standing and stretching, which helped fight fatigue and keep his blood sugar stable.

So it turns out “Portlandia’s” spoof of “Battlestar Galactica” fans wasn’t so far off the mark, after all.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.