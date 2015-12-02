Everything you should binge-watch over the holidays

The holiday season offers the most prime opportunities to experience some quality binge-watching.
Don’t spend these weeks with breaks getting to know your family better. Or rediscovering yourself at a wellness retreat. Instead, take this time to check off some real worthwhile goals from your list — like taking in hours of entertainment. That’s something you’ll never regret.
Business Insider put together a list of shows that will keep you both entertained and caught up on what’s coming down the pop-culture pike. You’ll always have something to talk about at parties and maybe, just maybe, you’ll make others feel horribly insecure about their own lack of pop-culture prowess.
Have a really happy holiday season with these binge-worthy 13 TV shows and movie franchises:
After British anthology series 'Black Mirror' arrived to Netflix, it steadily found an American audience, and a rabid one at that. Even one of our greatest assets, Jon Hamm, deigned to star on its Christmas special last year.
Earning comparisons to 'The Twilight Zone,' 'Black Mirror' explores the line between life and tech.
After a rocky start, Showtime is a bit behind on its revival of director David Lynch's 'Twin Peaks.' That's ok, because it gives you time to really soak in the show's two bizarre and twist-filled seasons before its 2017 launch date.
The two seasons are available now on Netflix.
With Netflix working on a new season of the cult favourite show, here's your chance to find out why it's beloved by so many.
'Gilmore Girls' stars 'Parenthood' actress Lauren Graham as Lorelai Gilmore, a young, single mother who's best friends with her daughter, Rory (Alexis Bledel). Things get complicated when Lorelai's estranged parents come back into the picture with a desire for a relationship with their granddaughter.
All seven seasons of the series are available on Netflix now.
Play the network executive and take part in the pilot selection process at Amazon. The streaming company is giving viewers a say in what they want to see greenlit. Why not be part of the vetting?
Watch, rate, and review the 12 pilots available right now on Amazon.
Once you're done with that, you can also check out full seasons of Amazon's critically acclaimed shows 'Catastrophe' and 'Transparent.'
That's 'Creed' star Michael B. Jordan when he starred on HBO's 'The Wire' in 2002. That's just one reason to binge-watch 'The Wire.'
The second? You're really sick of hearing about it at parties and out hanging with your buddies, yet not knowing a thing about it.
Nip that in the bud stat. Watch the five seasons of 'The Wire' on Amazon.
Jake McDorman, pictured above right, currently stars on 'Limitless,' the new CBS series that continues after the movie by the same name. But many of his fans first met him on ABC Family's dramedy about college fraternities and sororities, 'Greek.'
McDorman played Evan Chambers, the attractive, preppy, and wealthy president of the coolest frat at Cyprus-Rhodes University.
But don't just watch for that -- 'Greek's' other famous alums include Scott Michael Foster, pictured above left, who's currently starring on ABC's 'Blood & Oil' and ABC Family's 'Chasing Life.'
All four seasons of 'Greek' are available at ABCFamily.com.
Maybe you missed it the first time around or you just need a refresher. Well, time is of the essence. The next chapter of 'The X-Files' premieres on Fox on January 24.
The 'X-Files' revival has creator and writer Chris Carter back at the helm. And David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson reunite in the roles of FBI agents Fox Mulder and Dana Scully, respectively.
All nine seasons are available on Netflix.
Bradley Cooper has moved to leading-man status on the big screen, but just nine years ago he played clueless best friend and possible love interest to Jennifer Garner's impossibly badass spy Sydney Bristow.
Spies are in right now on TV, from 'Quantico' to 'Madam Secretary' and 'Agent X.' But none of those holds a candle to 'Alias.'
All five seasons of 'Alias' are on Netflix.
Horror is having a resurgence right now. It's no longer relegated to just Halloween releases. Not only is it showing year-round on the big screen, TV has an abundance of horror shows on the air, including FX's 'American Horror Story,' Fox's 'Scream Queens,' MTV's 'Scream,' and even a game show from low-budget horror king Jason Blum on GSN.
Parts one through eight of the 'Friday the 13th' movie franchise are available on Hulu starting December 1, 2015.
It's a great time to watch the 'Harry Potter' movies. First, the series has a unique new sequel in the upcoming stage play 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.' But aside from that, a companion movie trilogy is underway starting with 'Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them' starring Eddie Redmayne. It's a fine time to brush up.
All the 'Harry Potter' movies are available to rent on Amazon and iTunes.
So many reasons to binge-watch the British version of 'Broadchurch.'
1. You enjoy David Tennant, who's currently starring on Netflix's 'Jessica Jones.'
But you have liked him since he starred as the crazy wizard in 'Harry Potter and the Gobblet of Fire.' And you'll arm-wrestle anyone who dares to disagree that he is the best 'Doctor Who.'
2. You watched Fox's version of 'Broadchurch,' 'Gracepoint,' and you need to watch the original to compare and contrast.
3. There's a second season and you really want to be caught up when it finally comes to the air.
The first season is now available on Netflix.
Believe it or not, this series starring Renée Zellweger is getting another chapter titled 'Bridget Jones's Baby.'
That means it's high time to watch the previous chapters, 'Bridget Jones's Diary' and 'Bridget Jones: Edge of Reason.' Both are available on Netflix currently.
Do you remember that time George (Jason Alexander) gave Jerry (Jerry Seinfeld) a stock tip and Jerry lost while George racked up the dollars?
Or when Elaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) accidentally sent an X-rated photo to her Christmas-card list?
How about the one when Kramer (Michael Richards) is mistaken for a handi-capable person because he's wearing vertical-leap shoes and the Novocain from his dentist appointment hadn't worn off yet?
No? Yep, you need to binge-watch 'Seinfeld' now. Even if your memory is a little foggy, it's time to revisit.
All nine seasons of 'Seinfeld' are available on Hulu.
