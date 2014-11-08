Binge Drinking: Women Are More Likely To Be Injured Than Men

Photo: Getty

The risk of injury caused by acute alcohol consumption is higher for women than men, according to a study of emergency department patients in 18 countries.

While the risk of injury is the same between the sexes after three drinks, this increases more rapidly for women, who are twice as likely to injure themselves as men after 15 drinks, and at three times more likely after 30 drinks.

The study, in the scientific journal Addiction, also shows the risk of violence-related injury is larger than the risk of other types of injuries.

The risk of injury from violence increases more rapidly as the volume of alcohol consumed increases.

The standard drink used in this study equals a 150 ml glass of win or a 44 ml glass of 80-proof spirit. One 750 ml bottle of 12% wine equals 5.6 drinks.

The study looked at more than 13,000 injured patients from Argentina, Belarus, Brazil, Canada, China, Czech Republic, Dominican Republic, Guatemala, Guyana, India, Ireland, Korea, Mexico, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Panama, Sweden, and Switzerland.

