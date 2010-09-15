CHART OF THE DAY: Bing Beats Yahoo For Number 2 Spot In Search Rankings

Microsoft has the second most popular search engine in the U.S. according to new data from Nielsen.



Microsoft’s search engines (MSN/Windows Live/Bing Search) have 13.9% share of the search market versus 13.1% share for Yahoo. Google is still considerably larger than either with 65.1% share.

Microsoft isn’t taking share from Google, says Nielsen. On a year over year basis, Google is relatively flat, while Yahoo has dropped and Bing has grown.

For what it’s worth, comScore has not seen Bing overtake Yahoo, yet. According to the latest comScore data from July, Bing is still number three, trailing Yahoo by percentage points.

