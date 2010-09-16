Bing Is Battling Google Hard Over Local Advertisers

ReachLocal helps local businesses transition from advertising in the newspaper to finding digital ad space.



CEO Zorik Gordon tells us that while Google is still the top dog, Bing has become a much more aggressive competitor than Yahoo in recent years– as evidenced by Bing’s new search rank.

Given the search deal between Microsoft and Yahoo, can their combined forces really give Google a run for their money?

