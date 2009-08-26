Google's Worldwide Search Share Hits All-Time High

Google lost a hair of search market share in the U.S. last month, but it’s still gaining worldwide.



Google’s worldwide search query market share increased to 67.5% in July, an all-time high that is up from 67.1% in June, according to comScore.

That’s a 4% growth in queries over June and 58% over July 2008. However, US queries decreased 4% from June in the US, indicating Microsoft’s Bing — which the company is paying heavily to promote — is at least gaining a little leverage in the US.

We’re not surprised Google has maintained its share worldwide given that Bing has not been as heavily promoted overseas as it has here. Still, to grow its market share nearly 5% on top of such dominance is impressive, as 67.1% is clearly not a small base. (Though comScore does not measure every country. China, for instance, is a big place where the stats aren’t included.)

We’re most interested in whether or not Bing will maintain or continue to grow its slightly increased US share since its launch. After all, Microsoft saw an uptick in share shortly after it released its Live Search and Live Search Cash Back products, only to see those gains erased over time.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.