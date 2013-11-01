Microsoft's Bing Just Unveiled Its Giant, Full-Page Takeover Search Ads [THE BRIEF]

Happy Halloween, AdLand! Here’s what you need to know today:

Microsoft is rolling out full-page search ads in Bing for when users search a specific company by name. Here’s what it now looks like when you search for “Land Rover”:

Facebook beat estimates for revenues and earnings per share in its Q3 earnings report yesterday, but admitted for the first time that it is seeing a decline in usage among teenagers.

Johnson & Johnson contact lens brand Acuvue named Deustch its lead global agency. Deutsch takes over for fellow Interpublic agency McCann Health.

Pinterest is introducing a related pins feature to help users find new content they might be interested in. Venture Beat explains how the new feature could help boost the site’s value to advertisers.

Sesame Street entered a pro bono deal to allow the growers, suppliers, and retailers of the Produce Marketing Association to use its characters to market healthy fruits and vegetables.

Ray Liotta stars in the latest ad for 1800 Tequila.

BBDO Proximity Minneapolis hired Noel Haan to be its executive creative director. Haan comes from Ogilvy’s Chicago office, where he led creative efforts for S.C. Johnson & Son, whose brands include Windex, Ziplock, and Scrubbing Bubbles.

Telecom services company Neustar purchased the measurement analytics firm Aggregate Knowledge for $US119 million.

Grey Group‘s worldwide creative director Tim Mellors is leaving Grey after 15 years with the firm. He’ll be replaced by Grey New York president and chief creative officer Tor Myhren.

Digiday put out an altogether terrific breakdown of the six kinds of people who tweet at brands on Twitter.

Time Inc. announced it would make its magazines’ content available on the mobile reader app Flipboard. People and InStyle will be available on the app this week, with Time and Fortune coming in December.

