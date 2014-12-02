Here's What The People Who Use Bing Have Searched Most This Year

Reuters Kim Kardashian

Microsoft’s Bing has justrevealed its insights for 2014.

Although it falls behind Google by a landslide — holding a paltry 19% of the search engine market share compared to Big G’s 67%, according to recent comScore data — Bing is the second largest search engine in the U.S.

So what did people who use Bing care about in 2014?

People showed more interest in the World Cup and the Super Bowl than the rise of ISIS or the shooting in Ferguson. And as much as we all love to say we hate Facebook, everyone still searches for the Facebook app.

Although our obsession with Kim Kardashian, the most searched person, is a little embarrassing, the data overall provides a nice snapshot of the year.

Here’s the some insights, though you can check out the complete ranking on the Bing blog:

