Here's What The People Who Use Bing Have Searched Most This Year

No one wants their embarrassing search history made public.

Thankfully, search engines don’t publish individual histories, but every year, many publish lists of the top search trends of the past 12 months.

Microsoft’s Bing has just revealed its insights for 2013.

Although it falls behind Google by a landslide — holding a paltry 17% of the search engine market share compared to Big G’s 67%, according to recent comScore data — Bing is the second largest search engine in the U.S.

So what did people who use Bing care about in 2013?

People showed more interest in the Royal Baby than the Boston Marathon bombing or the fiscal cliff, and it was a apparently a very search-friendly year for women. Only two men broke into the top 10 for most searched people.

The top meme of 2013 was the Harlem Shake and Ellen DeGeneres continues her reign for the most searched talk show on Bing this year.

Although our obsession with Kim Kardashian, the most searched reality star, is a little embarrassing, the data overall provides a nice snapshot of the year.

Here’s the some insights, though you can check out the complete ranking on the Bing blog:

