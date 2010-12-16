Yahoo Deal Gives Bing About One-Third Of U.S. Search Market

Bing product leader Satya Nadella

Photo: Microsoft

The completion of the Yahoo search deal has given Bing 28% market share in the US, using ComScore’s stats. Prior to the deal, Microsoft’s search engine had never had more than 13%.Microsoft search head Satya Nadella explained that the larger search share not only improves Bing’s revenue by attracting new advertisers and increasing keyword prices.



It also improves the quality of Bing results because Microsoft now has access to more than twice as much real-time data about what users are searching for, what they’re clicking on, how quickly they leave the results page, and whether they’re clicking any advertisements.

Nadella also noted that Bing’s iPhone app is one of the top 10 free iPhone apps of 2010, and expressed happy surprise in being there alongside Angry Birds.

