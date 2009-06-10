Bing Stealing Market Share From Yahoo And Google, Says ComScore

A week after Bing’s launch, ComScore says Microsoft’s (MSFT) search market share has already seen “a substantial improvement.”



Microsoft Sites increased its average daily penetration among U.S. searchers from 13.8 per cent during the period of May 26-30 to 15.5 per cent during the period of June 2-6, 2009, an indication that the search engine is reaching more people than before. Microsoft’s share of search result pages in the U.S., a proxy for overall search intensity, increased from 9.1 per cent to 11.1 per cent during the same time frame.

ComScore rep Andrew Lipsman tells us that Microsoft’s gains are coming primarily at the expense of Google (GOOG) and Yahoo (YHOO), but he warns “it’s a bit premature” to say Bing is actually stealing market share for the long-term. Microsoft is said to be spending somewhere between $80 million and $100 million on Bing’s launch.

Here’s the chart:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.