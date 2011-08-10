Microsoft Keeps Chipping Away At Google's Search Market Share

Photo: sk8geek via Flickr

Bing did not gain any market share between June and July, according to the latest numbers but Yahoo was up a notch, which amounts for a gain for Microsoft — and a slight loss for Google.These month to month fluctuations don’t mean much, but the trend is clear: Microsoft is chipping a few tenths of a percentage point from Google’s search market share every couple of months.



Those gains come at a huge cost, though.

In the fiscal year ended June 30, Microsoft’s Online group lost $2.6 billion on revenue of only $2.5 billion. A lot of those losses were due to revenue guarantees for the Yahoo deal.

Here are the full ComScore market share numbers for U.S. explicit core search. This measures users who are actively conducting a search from the search pane, not stumbling into search results through links from other content.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.