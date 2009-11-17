Bing Gains Another Half Point Of Search Share In October

Dan Frommer
Microsoft’s new search engine, Bing, continues to slowly but steadily gain market share, according to October Comscore numbers.

  • During October, Bing represented 9.9% of the market, up from 9.4% in September, according to comScore.
  • That’s up from 8.4% in June — an 18% improvement. That is significant, but not overwhelming.
  • Yahoo got slammed, losing almost a full percentage point of the market, to 18.0%, down from 18.8% in September.
  • Google gained a bit of share, to 65.4% in October, up from 64.9% in September.

Total search volume increased 13.2% in October, below 17.3% growth in September.

The combined Microsoft-Yahoo share slipped again in the month.  As Microsoft grows, Yahoo implodes…

