Bing Gains Another Half Point Of Search Share In October

Microsoft’s new search engine, Bing, continues to slowly but steadily gain market share, according to October Comscore numbers.

During October, Bing represented 9.9% of the market, up from 9.4% in September, according to comScore.

That’s up from 8.4% in June — an 18% improvement. That is significant, but not overwhelming.

Yahoo got slammed, losing almost a full percentage point of the market, to 18.0%, down from 18.8% in September.

Google gained a bit of share, to 65.4% in October, up from 64.9% in September.

Total search volume increased 13.2% in October, below 17.3% growth in September.

The combined Microsoft-Yahoo share slipped again in the month. As Microsoft grows, Yahoo implodes…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.