Bing Gains Another Half Point Of Search Share In October

Microsoft’s new search engine, Bing, continues to slowly but steadily gain market share, according to October Comscore numbers.
- During October, Bing represented 9.9% of the market, up from 9.4% in September, according to comScore.
- That’s up from 8.4% in June — an 18% improvement. That is significant, but not overwhelming.
- Yahoo got slammed, losing almost a full percentage point of the market, to 18.0%, down from 18.8% in September.
- Google gained a bit of share, to 65.4% in October, up from 64.9% in September.
Total search volume increased 13.2% in October, below 17.3% growth in September.
The combined Microsoft-Yahoo share slipped again in the month. As Microsoft grows, Yahoo implodes…
