For The First Time In Nine Months Bing Doesn't Gain Search Share

The search market showed almost no changes for the month of May, as compared to April, according to data from comScore.This is the first time in nine months Bing has not picked up a few points of share.



Not great for Microsoft, but at least its search partner Yahoo stabilised for the month. Yahoo had been slipping on a month over month basis.

Ben Schachter at Macquarie says it’s hard to extrapolate from this single month’s data. He’s still worried about the long term for Yahoo search.

Here is the key data points from Schachter:

GOOG – GOOG queries increased 10% y/y in May. GOOG’s share of searches in May was 65.5%, compared with 65.4% in April 2011 and 66.4% in May 2010.

YHOO – YHOO queries increased 7% y/y in May. YHOO’s share of searches in May was 15.9%, compared with 15.9% in April 2011 and 16.6% in May 2010.

Bing – Bing queries increased 45% y/y in May. Bing’s share of searches in May was 14.1%, compared with 14.1% in April 2011 and 10.8% in May 2010. On a combined basis, Bing + YHOO’s share of searches was 30.0%, compared with 30.0% in April 2011 and 27.5% in May 2010.

AOL – AOL queries declined 30% y/y in May. AOL’s share of searches in May was 1.5%, compared with 1.5% in April 2011 and 2.4% in May 2010.

Ask – Ask queries declined 13% y/y in May. Ask’s share of searches in May was 2.9%, compared with 3.0% in April 2011 and 3.8% in May 2010.

