Bing Product Manager Bolts To eBay

While Microsoft (MSFT) keeps poaching Yahoo search execs, it seems one of their own has bolted for the Bay Area.



Product development manager Hugh Williams quit the company to join eBay (EBAY) as VP of Search about two weeks ago, says a now-former colleague. A spokesperson for Microsoft confirms Hugh’s departure.

On to his LinkedIn profile, Hugh writes:

I was a Partner at Microsoft, and a development manager in the Bing team. I’m proud to say that many of the features of the first Bing release were created by my team.

I managed the development of all user-facing web search relevance features, including the left-rail explore pane (with its “table of contents”), navigational query treatments, query-biased summaries, “deeplinks”, related searches, and whole page results relevance. Additionally, I managed the Powerset team in San Francisco.

I also managed the end-to-end development of Internet Explorer 8’s suggested sites feature, image search, video search, news search, xrank, and almost all instant answers (such as the encarta, news, images, and so on).

Here’s the profile:

