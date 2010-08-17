Bing Is Already Bigger Than Yahoo, Chitika Says

Here’s an interesting data point for those watching Microsoft’s effort to make it in the world of search.



According to ad network Chitika, via Search Engine Land, Bing is the second most popular search engine, beating Yahoo for the position.

Chitika works with 80,000 sites, mostly in North America, and tracks the referrals from search engines sent to its partners.

According to its data, Bing took more share at the start of the year than Yahoo and it’s only consistently grown that share. It’s mostly taking share from Yahoo it seems, but Google’s share has dropped a few percentage points.

Here’s a look at just the Yahoo and Bing data with out Google in the mix:

