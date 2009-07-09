Bing More Popular Than Twitter, CNN, and Digg

Bing is now the thirteenth most visited site on the Web, according to one measurement.



It has a long way to go before it beats Google and has yet to overtake Yahoo, but since its release Bing.com had more visitors than Digg, Twitter or CNN, according to Compete.

The guys at Mashable did some quick number crunching:

According to Compete.com, Bing was able to amass 49.57 million unique visitors in its first month as Microsoft’s official search engine. Bing’s traffic trumps that of Digg (38.96 million) Twitter (23 million), and CNN (28.54 million). We want to stress that this focuses on U.S. visitors, since Compete does not track international visits.

We’d also note that Bing already had a huge firehose of visitors via Live.com, and that Compete’s unique visitors are hardly the best way to measure Bing’s effectiveness — other metrics like comScore’s search reports will be more telling.

Moreover, while Microsoft can easily juice Bing’s traffic via its advertising spree, it’ll be much more interesting to see how Bing is doing later this year.

