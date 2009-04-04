Is "Bing!" Microsoft Search's New Brand?*

To search for something on the Web, would you ‘bing’ it?



That might be just what Microsoft (MSFT) has in mind. The company has recently acquired the domains bing.com and bing.net, ZDNet reports. Could be preparation for using the word “bing” as the rebrand of “Microsoft Live Search.”

We’re not sure how we feel about it. “Bing!” is a lot more catchy than “Kumo,” another name Microsoft recently floated for its search engine.

But it’s also more annoying.

Bing!

Update: On March 2 Microsoft has filed two trademarks for “Bing” — one for “web site links to geographic information, map images, and trip routing”, suggesting “Bing” could be a name for mapping software, and another for “computer search engine software.”

So “Bing” may be something else — but it might also be the new “Kumo.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.