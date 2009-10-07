Bing Market Share Actually Shrinks

After a couple months of underwhelming growth, Microsoft’s search engine Bing actually lost U.S. search market share in September, according to data from Experian Hitwise.



Bing dropped to processing 8.96% of all U.S. searches in September from 9.48% in August.

Yahoo (YHOO) slumped too, sinking to 16.38% from 16.96%.

Google (GOOG) advanced to 71.08%.

Standard disclaimer: This is one set of data from one source. Moreover, comScore tends to be the search stats source the industry prefers — not Hitwise.

But even still, this is a lousy — and, yes, slightly embarrassing — outcome for Microsoft (MSFT), which committed $80 million to marketing Bing when it launched just a couple months ago. (In June, Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer said he would spend as much as $11 billion on search. We said he shouldn’t.)

Here’s Hitwise’s chart:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.