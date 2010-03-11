Microsoft’s Bing search engine has gobbled up a pretty impressive share of the search market since launching last May.

In February, Bing accounted for 11.5% of the U.S. search market, according to comScore, up from 8% last May. Microsoft’s success has largely come at Yahoo’s expense: Yahoo fell down to an all-time low of 16.8% of the search market in February, down from 20.1% last May.

So, how is Microsoft doing it? In part, no doubt, by growing organically via a better search product. In particular, people seem to like Bing’s shopping, travel, and maps products more than they used to.

But Microsoft is also employing a bunch of paid and non-paid measures to get people to make Bing searches that they may not have ordinarily made. These including buying up toolbar deals, advertising, and building Bing search queries into other products, such as the wildly popular MSN.com homepage.

Are we missing anything? Let us know in comments and we’ll add to the list.

Click here to see 10 ways Microsoft is juicing Bing’s search traffic and market share →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.