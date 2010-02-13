Startling Flickr Photos Spliced Into Bing Streetview

Today, Microsoft (MSFT) rolled out a new feature for Bing Maps that overlays photos from Flickr on its Streetviews app, stretching them to fit on the location where they were taken.



For now, the feature, announced today on the Bing blog, is limited to Seattle, San Fransisco, and Vancouver, and is only a limited “tech preview”.

The project does not depend on users uploading images themselves; Microsoft is grabbing them from Flickr itself. As long as users share their photos under a Creative Commons licence, Microsoft will, as it puts it, “consume” them.

This is a genuinely neat selling-point for Bing Maps over Google. Both companies are working hard to make the world visually searchable in as compelling a way as possible, as there is clearly a lot of advertising opportunity here.

Side-by-side view of the new feature Remember when the Bodies exhibit was here? Under the bridge Passers-by are oblivious to the overlaid mayhem See yesterday's graffiti on today's walls Window shopping through history Compare a location across seasons

