BIG WIN FOR MICROSOFT: Bing Is The Default Search Engine On The Kindle Fire HD

Microsoft has landed a nice win for its search engine, Bing.Eliane Fiolet at UberGizmo got some hands on time with the Fire HD and mentioned that “The search box is powered by Bing.”



Previously, Google powered web searches on the Kindle Fire.

We’ve reached out to Microsoft and it told us, “Bing will be the default search provider on the new Kindle Fire HD. No other details are available at this time.”

Amazon sold 4-6 million Kindle Fires in the last year, so it’s not like Microsoft is suddenly going to mop the floor with Google.

But, Amazon just doubled down on the Fire lineup and will try to sell many millions more. Getting in good with Amazon is another way for Microsoft to win some share in the long run.

It’s also another way for Amazon to stick it Google. With the Kindle Fire, it’s using Android to build a new hardware ecosystem that cuts out Google and takes more of the lucrative commercial searches.

It’s also another way for Amazon to subsidise the cost of its tablets, assuming it’s getting a nice revenue share deal with Microsoft.

