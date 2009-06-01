Bing Is Live (And Live Is Bing)

Nicholas Carlson

  • E-Ink sells to Taiwanese company for $215 million [Boston Business Journal]
  • The making of the Sims 3 [WSJ]
  • Dell says the PC business hasn’t bottomed [WSJ]
  • Google outlines book-selling plans [PaidContent]
  • Flanders could become Playboy CEO [PaidContent]
  • Here comes Wii Fit Plus [Reuters]
  • Another Googler joins the Obama administration [NYT]
  • Bing is live [Bing.com]
  • Facebook’s new home [Facebook Blog]
  • Facebook could give away vanity URLs [Inside Facbook]
  • Mac clone-maker opens retail store in LA [CNET]
  • Showtime’s huge Kindle ad campaign [AdAge]
  • Microsoft wasted A LOT of traffic not having Bing live when it was announced [AdAge]

