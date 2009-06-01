Bing Is Live (And Live Is Bing)

- E-Ink sells to Taiwanese company for $215 million [Boston Business Journal]
- The making of the Sims 3 [WSJ]
- Dell says the PC business hasn’t bottomed [WSJ]
- Google outlines book-selling plans [PaidContent]
- Flanders could become Playboy CEO [PaidContent]
- Here comes Wii Fit Plus [Reuters]
- Another Googler joins the Obama administration [NYT]
- Bing is live [Bing.com]
- Facebook’s new home [Facebook Blog]
- Facebook could give away vanity URLs [Inside Facbook]
- Mac clone-maker opens retail store in LA [CNET]
- Showtime’s huge Kindle ad campaign [AdAge]
- Microsoft wasted A LOT of traffic not having Bing live when it was announced [AdAge]
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.