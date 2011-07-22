Microsoft Is Redoing Bing To Look More Like The New Windows Design

Microsoft’s Bing search engine is getting a new look, with “live tiles” across the bottom that include real-time information updates.



Rafael Rivera of Within Windows noticed Bing testing the changes yesterday and posted a couple screenshots — see below. A couple of Microsoft employees have also tweeted about the changes, which are being tested internally.

But so far, they haven’t rolled out to the public site.

The update will also reportedly include instant search — like Google added last fall — and full-motion HD video.

The live tiles are a common concept at Microsoft these days — they first appeared in Windows Phone 7, and are a cornerstone of the immersive tablet interface being planned for Windows 8. The Bing revamp was done in HTML5, which will also be the programming language for the immersive tiles on Windows 8 — in other words, they’ll be Web apps running on your desktop.

Here are a couple of screenshots:

