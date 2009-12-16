Bing iPhone App: Smart Move By Microsoft!

Thank goodness, Microsoft has been paying attention to the way the mobile industry is shaping up!

We’re very relieved to see the Bing app for Apple’s iPhone hit the App Store, just 2.5 months after we told Microsoft they had to make it.

The app itself is fine — it’s probably not going to move the needle much for Bing’s share of the search market, but it probably didn’t take much work to make, either — but it’s the move itself that is more significant.

Microsoft is smart to realise that Apple has created a mobile app platform that people actually use. And as the world’s leading software company, Microsoft must now make apps for it — even if it looks bad because the iPhone is eating Windows Mobile’s lunch. So, nice job!

Now, from our feature story, “10 iPhone apps that Microsoft must make,” we have 9 more apps for the folks in Redmond to cook up →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.