Bing Go The Olsen Twins: Microsoft Partners With Mary-Kate And Ashley's Fashion Label

The Row, a couture fashion label started by Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, announced a partnership with Microsoft‘s Bing search engine.



Bing will “deliver exclusive content from The Row’s Spring/Summer 2011 collection,” and will be “the official search engine” of the fashion line.

Bing will also exclusively host a behind the scenes video of The Row’s Paris Fashion Week event, including an interview with the twins.

Here’s a sneak preview of the video:



Video: The Row

