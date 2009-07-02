Bing Gains, Google Loses Search Market Share

Microsoft’s (MSFT) re-branded search engine Bing saw 8.23 % of all U.S. Web searches in its first month.



That’s up from 7.81 per cent since it was released on June 3, 2009 says Reuters.

Meanwhile, Google’s (GOOG) share dropped a tiny bit to 78.48 per cent, from 78.72 per cent the previous month.

Yahoo (YHOO) still comes in second with 11.04 per cent, proving initial burst leading to reports of Bing having overtaken Yahoo didn’t last.

Bing’s share rose to 9.21 per cent in its first week of release and dropped two weeks later, before settling at 8.54 per cent in the last week of June.

StatCounter Chief Executive Adohan Cullen told Reuters:

“At first sight, a 1 per cent increase in market share does not appear to be a huge return on the investment Microsoft has made in Bing but the underlying trend appears positive.”

Microsoft is reportedly spending between $80 million and $100 million marketing Bing.

