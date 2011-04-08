Bing's Beautiful iPad App Blows Google's Out Of the Water

Photo: Screenshot

Bing finally has an app on the iPad. And it makes Google’s seem boring by comparisonThe Bing app isn’t so much a search tool as an attractive multimedia centre for news, movie trailers, and trending topics.



When you launch Bing, you’re greeted with big, beautiful photos just like you see on Bing.com. There’s a navigation ribbon on the bottom for viewing stocks, search trends, and more in well-designed micro sites within the app.

The built-in browser is excellent. You never have to leave the app to view a web page, and you can swipe left or right to return to your search queries.

We can see this app quickly becoming a go-to portal for the web on your iPad. Check it out in the Apple App store. Click below to see some beautiful photos of Bing in action.

