Here's What The Facebook-Infused Bing Looks Like In Action -- VIDEO

Microsoft announced a major integration of Facebook into Bing, its search engine.



Search results for people’s names will include information from matching Facebook profiles, complete with links to add them as a friend right from search results.

More broadly, all search results will come with information about related content that your Facebook friends have ‘Liked’.

Since Microsoft is rolling the new feature out gradually, most users can’t see what this looks like in practice yet. Fortunately, the company put up this demo video, which gives you a pretty good sense of it:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.