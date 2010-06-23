Bing Rolls Out New Features For Google To Copy

Microsoft has added a new “Entertainment” section to Bing which features TV shows, music, and movies. Games can be played right on Bing, TV shows can viewed right on Bing, and songs can be streamed right from Bing.



It’s a good idea, but the execution of Entertainment leaves us underwhelmed. We searched for “Friday Night Lights” on both Google and Bing. For some reason Bing gave us “News” first, then a gaggle of thumbnails for episodes, then other information.

Google, on the other hand, had a nice fat sponsored link to Friday Night Lights on Hulu at the top. Then it had NBC.com/Fridaynightlights. If we wanted to watch the show or learn about it, it couldn’t be more simple or clean.

While we’re not crazy about the execution, but we wouldn’t be surprised to see Google adopt some of the Bing Entertainment styling in the near future. Everytime Bing introduces a cool new feature, Google is quick to adopt it for itself.

