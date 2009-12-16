Bing Crushes Yahoo Again In November

Another good month for Microsoft’s Bing, and another very bad month for Yahoo, according to comScore’s November search stats just delivered via a note from JPMorgan’s Imran Khan.

Yahoo search is going down the tubes.

Bing represented 10.3% of the market in November, up from 9.9% in October, according to comScore. That’s up from 8.0% in May.

Yahoo share was 17.5% in November, down from 18.0% in October. That’s down from 20.1% in May.

Google was 65.6% in November, up from 65.4% in October. That’s up from 65.0% in May.

Boilerplate reminder/disclaimer: comScore data is just one set of information from one source, only measures the U.S., etc.

Here are the specifics from Imran:

According to the data, total US core search volume increased 17.8% Y/Y in November, above the 13.2% growth in October. The total growth in the first two months of 4Q decelerated to 15.4% Y/Y from 3Q’s 17.3% Y/Y growth.

Google domestic core search market share was 65.6% in November, up slightly from 65.4% in October. Google grew November core search volume by 21.8% Y/Y, ahead of 17.4% growth in October. Google domestic core search volume growth of 19.6% Y/Y in the first 2 months of 4Q is below 3Q’s 21.1% Y/Y increase.

Yahoo! domestic core search market share dropped to 17.5% in November from 18.0% in October. Yahoo! grew November core search volume by 1.1% Y/Y, up from down 0.7% Y/Y growth in October. Yahoo!’s first 2 months of 4Q domestic core search volume growth of 0.2% Y/Y trails 3Q’s 11.6% Y/Y growth.

Microsoft sites domestic core search market share increased to 10.3% in November from 9.9% in October. Microsoft sites grew November core search volume by 46.0% Y/Y, up from 30.8% Y/Y growth in October. Microsoft sites domestic core search volume was up 38.2% Y/Y in the first two months of 4Q, ahead of 25.8% Y/Y growth in 3Q.

Ask Network domestic core search market share dropped slightly to 3.8% in November from 3.9% in October. Ask grew November core search volume by 10.8% Y/Y, up from 4.2% Y/Y growth in October. Ask Network domestic core search volume was up by 7.4% Y/Y in the first two months of 4Q vs. 4.5% Y/Y growth in 3Q.

AOL November domestic core search market share declined to 2.8% from 2.9% in October. AOL November core search volume declined by 13.7% Y/Y vs. a 12.8% Y/Y decline in October. AOL domestic core search volume was down 13.2% Y/Y in the first two months of 4Q vs. a 15.4% decline in 3Q.

