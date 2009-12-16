Bing Crushes Yahoo Again In November

Dan Frommer
bartz ballmer sign

Another good month for Microsoft’s Bing, and another very bad month for Yahoo, according to comScore’s November search stats just delivered via a note from JPMorgan’s Imran Khan.

Yahoo search is going down the tubes.

  • Bing represented 10.3% of the market in November, up from 9.9% in October, according to comScore. That’s up from 8.0% in May.
  • Yahoo share was 17.5% in November, down from 18.0% in October. That’s down from 20.1% in May.
  • Google was 65.6% in November, up from 65.4% in October. That’s up from 65.0% in May.

Boilerplate reminder/disclaimer: comScore data is just one set of information from one source, only measures the U.S., etc.

Here are the specifics from Imran:

  • According to the data, total US core search volume increased 17.8% Y/Y in November, above the 13.2% growth in October. The total growth in the first two months of 4Q decelerated to 15.4% Y/Y from 3Q’s 17.3% Y/Y growth.
  • Google domestic core search market share was 65.6% in November, up slightly from 65.4% in October. Google grew November core search volume by 21.8% Y/Y, ahead of 17.4% growth in October. Google domestic core search volume growth of 19.6% Y/Y in the first 2 months of 4Q is below 3Q’s 21.1% Y/Y increase.
  • Yahoo! domestic core search market share dropped to 17.5% in November from 18.0% in October. Yahoo! grew November core search volume by 1.1% Y/Y, up from down 0.7% Y/Y growth in October. Yahoo!’s first 2 months of 4Q domestic core search volume growth of 0.2% Y/Y trails 3Q’s 11.6% Y/Y growth.
  • Microsoft sites domestic core search market share increased to 10.3% in November from 9.9% in October. Microsoft sites grew November core search volume by 46.0% Y/Y, up from 30.8% Y/Y growth in October. Microsoft sites domestic core search volume was up 38.2% Y/Y in the first two months of 4Q, ahead of 25.8% Y/Y growth in 3Q.
  • Ask Network domestic core search market share dropped slightly to 3.8% in November from 3.9% in October. Ask grew November core search volume by 10.8% Y/Y, up from 4.2% Y/Y growth in October. Ask Network domestic core search volume was up by 7.4% Y/Y in the first two months of 4Q vs. 4.5% Y/Y growth in 3Q.
  • AOL November domestic core search market share declined to 2.8% from 2.9% in October. AOL November core search volume declined by 13.7% Y/Y vs. a 12.8% Y/Y decline in October. AOL domestic core search volume was down 13.2% Y/Y in the first two months of 4Q vs. a 15.4% decline in 3Q.

