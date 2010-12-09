HOUSE OF THE DAY: Spend Christmas At Bing Crosby's $3.5M California Estate

image

You may not have a white Christmas at this desert estate in Southern California but you can dream about it. Buy Bing Crosby’s estate for $3.495 million, or rent it for a vacation.The mansion includes The Kennedy Suite, named after President John F. Kennedy after his visit to Crosby’s home in 1962. It is rumoured Kennedy visited the suite with Marilyn Monroe. Crosby’s former estate is adorned with Hollywood memorabilia including photos of Monroe and Kennedy.

Who needs snow on Christmas anyway?

Set foot inside the Asian inspired estate

The large kitchen is perfect for cooking the Christmas ham

There's plenty of seating for the whole extended family

Sure beats Christmas dinner in front of a fireplace

The master suite is open and spacious

You don't even have to leave the bedroom to get some work done

The large master bathroom fit for royalty

Relax in a bubble bath and enjoy the view

The guest suite, with another view

Where Kennedy and Monroe allegedly spent time

A fireplace to create a Christmas atmosphere

The guest bathroom has uniquely designed sinks...

...and a huge walk-in shower

...complete with another kitchen

What's better than a family pool tournament on Christmas day?

Couldn't be a more picturesque backyard

Roast some chestnuts on the open fire

Rinse off in the outdoor shower after a dip in the pool

