HOUSE OF THE DAY: Spend Christmas At Bing Crosby's $3.5M California Estate

Photo: Courtesy of Luxury Leasing

You may not have a white Christmas at this desert estate in Southern California but you can dream about it. Buy Bing Crosby’s estate for $3.495 million, or rent it for a vacation.The mansion includes The Kennedy Suite, named after President John F. Kennedy after his visit to Crosby’s home in 1962. It is rumoured Kennedy visited the suite with Marilyn Monroe. Crosby’s former estate is adorned with Hollywood memorabilia including photos of Monroe and Kennedy.



Who needs snow on Christmas anyway?

