HERE IT IS: The Video Where Google And Microsoft Execs Bash Each Other On Stage

This week, Google search engineer Matt Cutts accused Microsoft of pilfering Google search results for Bing.Then Microsoft search exec Harry Shum came out and slammed Google for doing too little about search spam and content farms because it actually profits from them through off-network Google Adsense ads.



What was really great about this already gleeful industry brawl was that it took place live, on stage, at an industry conference.

Big Think caught it all on tape.

We’ve edited the 40 minute panel down to two short clips.

In this one, Cutts goes of Shum and Microsoft:

In this one, Shum goes after Cutts and Google – and gets personal in the process:

