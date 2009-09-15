Bing Channels 'The Matrix' For New Visual Search Tool

Microsoft has launched a new feature for Bing called “visual search.”

Basically, it lets you browse through pools of data like dog breeds, baseball players, politicians, and celebrities by what they look like — not by their names or descriptions.

Having seen a demo, it’s a neat tool. There are many search queries where the visual result is as important as the text/link result — such as dog breeds, shopping queries like “digital cameras,” etc. — so this should be very helpful for those. (Though we’re sceptical that people will remember to go to Bing and/or install Silverlight to launch their search queries with it. But it’s probably worth it for Microsoft to try.)

Visual search reminds us a lot of this scene in “The Matrix,” where Keanu Reeves’ character, Neo, goes shopping for weapons. If you’ve never seen it, here’s a YouTube clip:



