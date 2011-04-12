Bing Launches Its Google Places Rival

Photo: AP

Bing is launching its answer to Google Places, Google’s local search service, called Bing Business Portal, Search Engine Land says.It’s a place where small and medium businesses can list themselves, and also do neat things like create a movile service, a menu for restaurants and bars, and coupons.



Local search is a big deal and is only going to be increasingly so thanks to group buying services like Groupon and location-based apps like Foursquare. Part of Bing’s strategy to overtake Google is to become better at some search verticals like video, jobs and shopping in the hopes that people will then do more general searches on Bing.

Google’s local search effort has been ho-hum; none of Google’s initiatives have put a dent in players like Yelp, Groupon and Foursquare. So it makes sense for Bing to attack on that front and try to do them one better.

