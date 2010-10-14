Suddenly, Bing Has What Google Doesn't: Data From 500 Million Facebook Users

Bing will incorporate users’ social data from Facebook to improve the personal relevance of your search results starting today.



Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, Bing leader Qi Lu, and longtime Microsoft online veteran Yusuf Mehdi announced the news at Microsoft’s Mountain View office this afternoon.

Medhi demonstrated that if you’re looking for a steak house in San Francisco, Bing wil be able to look at your friends’ likes and dislikes to rank certain restaurants higher or lower.

Same thing with videos: a video that a lot of your friends have posted will show up higher in Bing results than a video that hasn’t.

What does Facebook get from the deal? Zuckerberg talked about Facebook’s interest in partnering with scrappy underdogs who will push the technical envelope, pointing to its work with game developers, and decided that Bing would be a great partner because it’s inclined to “go all out and innovate.” He also referenced Microsoft’s early investment and past deals. Microsoft also pays Facebook for the privilege.

The appeal for Microsoft is obvious: better search results. Even better, this is the kind of advantage that Google can’t easily duplicate.

