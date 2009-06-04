Bing: Big In Australia

Citing Google Insights for Search (heh), Royal Pingdom says Microsoft’s new search engine Bing is more popular in Australia than anywhere else. See the map:



A Pingdom commenter points out this could be because lots of Australians are searching for Bing Lee, a big electronics retailer in Australia. Could be. Anyway, leaving no stone unturned, Microsoft made sure to buy a Google ad against the search term “Bing Lee.” See screen cap:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.