Bing: Big In Australia

Nicholas Carlson

Citing Google Insights for Search (heh), Royal Pingdom says Microsoft’s new search engine Bing is more popular in Australia than anywhere else. See the map:

f?id=4a26d2a614b9b97e00f0d8f1

A Pingdom commenter points out this could be because lots of Australians are searching for Bing Lee, a big electronics retailer in Australia.  Could be. Anyway, leaving no stone unturned, Microsoft made sure to buy a Google ad against the search term “Bing Lee.” See screen cap:

f?id=4a26d37614b9b97e00f0d936

