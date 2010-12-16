Bing Adds Feature That Lets You Walk Through Local Businesses

Users who conduct searches for local businesses on Bing will soon be able to “walk through” the interior physical locations on the Bing Maps site before visiting them in person.



The feature is provided through a partnership with Everyscape, which has signed up several hundred businesses in more than 30 cities. The company also offers Everyscape Eats, which has interiors of more than 500 restaurants. Those will show up in Bing Local results as well.

The walkthroughs only show up in local search results when users look for a participating business. They’re not yet integrated with Bing’s Street Side–its equivalent to Google Street View, which shows street scenes as you navigate through a map on Bing Maps.

The Everyscape walkthroughs are one of several minor improvements Microsoft rolled out this morning at a Search Summit event in San Francisco. No single feature will probably be enough to get users to switch from Google, but the steady trickle of updates could eventually help move the needle a bit.

