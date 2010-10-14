Bing Adds Facebook Profiles To Search Results Pages

Later today, Bing will start showing information from Facebook profiles on its search results pages.



At a press conference in Mountin View, Microsoft online exec Yusef Mehdi said 4% of all searches are people searches, but these searches only satisfied customers 20% of the time.

The new feature is an effort to fix that problem.

Currently the Facebook data will remain inside a module on Bing search results pages.

But – “this is just a start,” said Mehdi.

The integration is another implentation of Facebook’s Instant personalisation program, where users find their Facebook data automatically integrated into third party sites.

Microsoft is an investor in Facebook, holding about 1.6% of the company.

