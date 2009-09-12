Bing 2.0 Is Coming This Month, Say Microsoft Employees On Twitter

Here comes Bing, version 2.0.



Microsoft (MSFT) held a huge company meeting at Safeco field in Seattle yesterday and news of Bing 2.0 hit Twitter during the event.

ZDNet’s Mary-Jo Foley rounded-up some employee tweets about it.

Here’s a couple:

“Bing 2.0, out this month, has some exciting new features. Imagine seeing maps plus pics from the neighbourhood of a restaurant to try. “

“BING 2.0 terrific !! watch out guys ! bing + silverlight in maps = amazing !! goodbye google”

Those features — maps, video, photos — do sound cool.

Unfortunately for Microsoft, if people switched search engines because of neat multimedia functionality, Google would be a hardscrabble competitor fighting whizbang search engine Snap.com’s industry dominance. Indeed, Bing itself — which is really neat, really! — would have earned more than a 0.05% market share bump during its second month on the market.

People stick with Google because it’s fast and simple and there’s no reason to switch. It works.

That’s not to say Microsoft shouldn’t keep innovating on Bing. It just shouldn’t spend $11 billion doing it.

