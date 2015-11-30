Bindi Irwin says legal issues with her ~$360,000 'Dancing With the Stars' salary are 'sorted out'

ABC/Ida Mae Astute Bindi Irwin is the newest ‘Dancing With the Stars’ champion.

Steve “The Crocodile Hunter” Irwin’s daughter, Bindi Irwin, said she will indeed get paid her estimated $360,000 in wages from both competing and winning ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars.”

“We’re all good. It’s all sorted now,” she told TMZ when asked about the status of the minor contract. “Yeah, we’re all happy.”

In California, a judge must approve contracts made on behalf of a minor. Part of that process can include the parents waiving any rights to the child’s salary. In this case, 17-year-old Bindi’s mother signed over her rights. But the court said that they failed to have the father sign off his rights, as well. Clearly, that’s impossible as Steve died after being stung in the chest by a stingray in 2006.

Nevertheless, Bindi continued to compete on the ABC dancing competition alongside partner Derek Hough. Her base salary was $150,000 with additional pay as she advanced in the competition. The reported total for making it through all 11 weeks is $360,000, according to People.

ABC Bindi Irwin and Derek Hough dance during the ‘Dancing With the Stars’ finale.

TMZ reported that the judge has yet to clear Bindi’s contract at this time, though proving her father is dead shouldn’t be hard for Bindi’s attorneys.

The young activist said that when she does get paid, she won’t be keeping it.

“Everything that I make goes back to wildlife conservation,” she told TMZ. “It’s wonderful. It’s who we are.”

Bindi’s parents established the nonprofit organisation Wildlife Warriors in 2002. “We have conservation projects all over the world,” the dancing champ said.

Watch the interview below:

