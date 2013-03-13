Here's What 'Crocodile Hunter' Kid Bindi Irwin Looks Like Today

Bindi Irwin became famous for accompanying her “Crocodile Hunter” dad Steve Irwin on dangerous expeditions for his Animal Planet documentary series.



The Australian tot started palling around with her TV host parents at an early age.

Most of us last saw Bindi, at age 8, hugging her mother, Terri, and brother, Bob, at a memorial service for her famous father after he was killed in a stingray accident in 2006.

Today, the Australian TV star is now nearly all grown up at age 14, promoting her new film “Return to Nim’s Island” set to be released later this year.

And she still hasn’t lost her adventuresome spirit!

