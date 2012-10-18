You Won't Believe How Republicans Are Trying To Spin Mitt Romney's 'Binders Full Of Women' Comment

Photo: Associated Press

Republicans went on offence Wednesday, trying to spin Mitt Romney’s “binders full of women” remark by saying that President Barack Obama is the one who should be worried about his own “binder problems.” Romney has taken a fair amount of heat for his remark last night, so it’s questionable why Republicans would want to draw more attention to the topic.



On a Republican National Committee conference call this morning, however, the GOP message this morning was that Obama has an “empty binder” of a plan for a second term as president.

RNC Chair Reince Priebus said that Obama’s performance last night provided no more specifics for what he plans to do in a second term — hence the “empty binder” analogy.

“Obama has a weakness when it comes to the question, ‘Will the next four years be any different?’ And they won’t be,” Priebus said.

“It’s the president that has the empty binder,” New Hampshire Sen. Kelly Ayotte added.

