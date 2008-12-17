Bin Laden's Siblings Hurt By Credit Crunch

The latest victim of the credit crunch: Osama Bin Laden’s family. Fortunately they’re estranged from the terrorist so you shouldn’t worry that by solving the financial crisis, we’re helping the terrorists win.



Luxist: Osama bin Laden‘s siblings own a major construction concern, headed by his brother Sheikh Tarek bin Laden; due to the credit crunch, they’ve seen their net worth fall from $8.5 billion to $7.2 billion, according to a new list of the world’s richest Arabs by Dubai-based Arabian Business magazine.

