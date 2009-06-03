Bin Laden's Back, And He's Pissed With Barack

Osama returns:



Reuters: Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden criticised U.S. President Barack Obama’s policies toward Muslim countries in a new recording, Al Jazeera television reported on Wednesday.

The Qatar-based station did not give further details in a news flash. Obama arrived in Saudi Arabia at a start of a tour that will also take him to Egypt where he will deliver a speech to Muslims.

