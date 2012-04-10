New Footage Shows Bin Laden Widows Detained In Pakistan

Footage released at the weekend by Al Arabiya television shows the widows of former Al Qaeda commander Osama bin Laden under heavy armed guard in Islamabad, Pakistan.



WATCH:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

The video shows the wives reading from the Koran and feeding a toddler, amongst other things.

Of particular note is the huge armed presence at the compound. The wives — one Yemeni and two Saudi — have only been charged with immigration offenses and are due to be repatriated soon.

We figure that Pakistan is keen to get the wives out of the country before they spill any more tales about how the ISI allowed Osama to move freely within the country.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.