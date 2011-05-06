PAKISTAN: Bin Laden Was 'Cash Strapped' And In Charge Of Only A Small Portion Of Al Qaeda

Photo: AP

According to a senior Pakistani official, Osama Bin Laden was “cash strapped” in the days leading up to his death and al Qaeda has split into two factions, the larger controlled by Ayman al-Zawahri.In a report by the Associated Press, the intelligence official spoke to a small group of Pakistani reporters late Thursday, and did not provide details or elaborate how these conclusions were made.



Pakistan is doing its best to put a cohesive response together on Sunday’s attack as reports begin to filter out that officials there were involved at all phases of the raid.

